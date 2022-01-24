Man wanted in Jacqueline Mpontsana’s murder case arrested after 4-month hunt

Cape town - Murder accused Lwazi Sibindana, 39, is expected to make his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today after he was arrested on Friday. Police had been on the hunt for Sibindana since September 20, with the Department of Community Safety (DCS) offering a R5 000 reward for information on his whereabouts after he allegedly murdered Jacqueline Mpontsana by setting her alight during a domestic dispute at his home in Gugulethu last year.

Mpontsana worked for the DCS in the directorate: monitoring and evaluation. Part of her responsibilities was to assess police stations for compliance in terms of the Domestic Violence Act. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said after Mpontsana was burnt to death, a murder case was opened for investigation at Gugulethu police station. Van Wyk said in the early hours on Friday, Sibindana was arrested and detained in the Gugulethu cells, and will appear in court today.

“He was arrested at his hiding place in Khayelitsha,” said Van Wyk. Mpontsana’s family member, Zoleka Qoba, said they have not yet met with the family to discuss the developments. However, she said she was grateful to receive the news about Sibindana’s arrest. Jacque died in hospital after she was set alight during a domestic dispute. Picture: Supplied Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, prior to his suspension, said they have been robbed of a mother, a daughter, a sister, a cousin, a friend and a colleague in the most cruel fashion.

“Nothing can be done to bring Jacque back. But we are grateful for this breakthrough: that progress has been made and that a suspect has been arrested. At one level, justice does offer some consolation,” said Fritz. He said head of department (HOD) Yashina Pillay has instructed their Court Watching Brief to obtain further information and monitor the case going forward. “On behalf of the Department of Community Safety, I would like to thank the police for their work in this matter. I want to offer our support to them as needed, so that we can ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted and so that the suspect faces the full might of the law,” said Fritz.