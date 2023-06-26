Man who pointed a knife at his cat as a ‘joke’ has been issued with a warning

Cape Town - Aspiring comedian Jayden Faans, who posted a picture on Facebook showing himself strangling his cat and pointing a knife at its throat, was issued a warning by Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors on Thursday while at home in Stellenbosch. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has thanked everyone who participated in the hunt for Faans following his terrible “joke” posted on his Facebook page on June 20. He later apologised for the “joke”.

Acknowledging the apology, the SPCA made it clear that it still needed to see Faans and that he should hand himself over and apologise to the magistrate. Also, the cat needed to be examined by the vet to determine further proceedings. According to the animal welfare organisation, two cats, including the one used in the “meme”, were rescued and were now under the care of SPCA. “When the Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to the post late on the evening of June 20, we knew we had to act. We called on animal lovers everywhere to unite and help us find this individual who was only known to us by name.

“Inspector Theo Arendolf responded and found Mr Faans at his place of residence in Stellenbosch on the afternoon of June 22. “We hope this incident serves as a powerful warning that all actions have consequences. Let it be a reminder to all that creating and sharing content like this is not only morally wrong but can also lead to legal repercussions. “Let’s prioritise empathy and respect for all living beings. Stand against animal cruelty and refuse to be a part of the problem. Together, we can create a compassionate society that uplifts and protects animals,” reported the SPCA.