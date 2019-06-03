The suspect has 44 outstanding warrants, valued at R97 350. Photo: Supplied/City's Traffic Service

Cape Town - The City will not compromise on the safety of its residents and is serious about enforcement for road users who disobey the law. A taxi driver with dozens of outstanding warrants was arrested during an operation in Sea Point on Sunday 2 June 2019.

Officers were conducting an illegal street racing operation in the area, when they pulled over the vehicle. The suspect has 44 outstanding warrants, valued at R97 350.

During the same operation, officers also arrested three other motorists for driving under the influence.

Elsewhere, the Cape Town Traffic Service arrested 77 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol, outstanding warrants, reckless and negligent driving, fraud, intimidation and failing to comply with a lawful instruction.

Officers impounded 129 minibus and sedan taxis during various operations for not having valid operating licences or operating in contravention of the conditions of their operating licences.

There were also 4 520 fines issued for various transgressions.

The City’s enforcement agencies were also instrumental in ensuring the success of the Red Bull F1 event by ensuring that it was safe and incident free.

"These weekly snapshots offer a window into our global enforcement efforts. Since the beginning of the year, we have alerted the public to numerous additional measures to try and tackle the lawlessness on our roads, in particular the public transport industry. The statistics are starting to reflect the impact of these measures, albeit slowly," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

The Metro Police Department arrested nine suspects for various crimes, including the illegal possession of drugs, dangerous weapons and domestic violence.

During an operation in Philippi on Friday 30 May, officers arrested five suspects aged between 20 and 32 and confiscated an imitation firearm and two knives, as well as a small quantity of crushed mandrax.

On Wednesday 29 May, officers were conducting crime prevention patrols in Manenberg, when they spotted a male sitting on the pavement. They carried out a search and K9 officer Savage sniffed out six bankies of tik, hidden beneath a patch of grass where the suspect was sitting. The 35-year-old was arrested and detained at Manenberg SAPS.

In Hanover Park, officers arrested three suspects aged 24, 29 and 32 for possession of drugs during crime prevention patrols.

"Our Gang and Drug Task Team was also kept busy, responding to a number of shooting incidents in Hanover Park and Manenberg over the past few days. Some community members have raised a number of concerns, which the City and Province will raise with the South African Police Service, in terms of SAPS’ reaction times.

"One of the big concerns is the lack of response to ShotSpotter alerts, which have proven to be effective if there is an immediate response,’ added Smith.

Cape Argus