Mandela Day: Fabiani and Build-A-Bear bring furry joy to Red Cross Hospital

Cape Town - Children at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital were excited when told they would get their own teddy bears which they would personally clothe. This was made possible through a collaboration with Fabiani and Build-A-Bear Workshop South Africa.

To honour the legacy and memory of Nelson Mandela, particularly his love for children, the two brands partnered with the Children’s Hospital Trust to put a smile on the faces of 67 children for 67 minutes for the Mandela Day campaign on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear South Africa ambassador Melba Johnson, known as “Candilocks” by the children, kept them entertained with the help of a lifesized bear mascot, “Bearemy”. The children were assisted with picking out their favourite teddy bear which they clothed with items from the Fabiani brand. “Mandela Day is something that we hold very dear to our hearts. It’s all about spreading hearts and hugs and putting a smile on every child’s face that we possibly can, and when Fabiani approached us we thought it would be a fantastic initiative to bring fashion and bears (together) and we created this nice little ‘Furbiani’ campaign,” Johnson said.

“Every child has an opportunity to choose a furry friend. They get the opportunity to pick a nice little outfit for their friend. We do a little heart ceremony to give the bear a personality. We give the bear a name, and the best part is, they get to take their furry friend home with them.” Fabiani head of marketing Lyle Paul said: “So today (yesterday) is Mandela Day, and for our 67 minutes of giving back we wanted to create 67 minutes of smiles. We really wanted to just create some smiles in the room for the day, and that’s how the whole initiative was born.” A teacher at the crèche on the hospital premises, Gail Kearns said the initiative would assist with the children’s fine motor and social skills.

“It was great fun and the children thoroughly enjoyed the activity of dressing the teddy bears. The children were very excited that they could take it home,” she said. Teams first visited the crèche before moving to a ward inside the hospital. Fabiani has been working with the trust for more than 10 years, through various annual projects, in addition to an annual donation.