FOOD is packed for the needy.

Cape Town - Pick n Pay and FoodForward SA on Tuesday called on South Africans to contribute towards the ambitious goal of collecting 500 tons of food, which will produce two million meals. This comes after the two organisations launched their third annual food drive as part of their Mandela Day initiative.

The food collected in the Mandela Day Food Drive supports the 530 beneficiary organisations in FoodForward SA’s national distribution network.

FoodForward SA said the donations would not only help with immediate needs, but would also assist in stocking its warehouses with staple food reserves for months when supply was low.

In the past two years, the Mandela Day Food Drive has collected and donated 281 tons of food to beneficiaries in need. This equated to 1.1 million meals.

To reach its target of two million meals this year, the Mandela Day Food Drive will run over a three-week period compared to one collection weekend in previous years.

Suzanne Ackerman-Berman from Pick n Pay said: “Every effort - no matter how big or small - will play a role in helping to feed those who go hungry every day. Together we can feed the nation.”

FoodForward SA said almost 20% of households in South Africa had inadequate or severely inadequate access to food. The latest Stats SA figures show that 6.8 million South Africans experienced hunger in 2017.

South Africans can get involved in the initiative by purchasing a non- perishable item and dropping it into the branded collection trolley or by make a cash donation at a till point.

Consumers are also asked to volunteer 67 minutes ahead of Mandela Day on July 18 to help with the collection weekend efforts in-store from July 12 to 14 and can contact their nearest Pick n Pay store for more information.

Donations can also be made of Smart Shopper points to FoodForward SA by selecting “donate points to charity” on the app or at the kiosk in-store and selecting FoodForward SA as the beneficiary.

African News Agency (ANA)