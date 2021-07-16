Mandela Day: Helping change the lives of people living on the street

Cape Town - The Our House Homeless Shelter, dedicated to changing the lives of those living on the street, received a variety of donations collected in a joint initiative co-ordinated by Independent Media for the Rehoming Collective’s Mandela Day Challenge. Our House reflects a new model of re-homing the homeless that was established by the Rehoming Collective to ensure specialised accommodation for different categories of homeless people.

The Rehoming Collective and Our House founder Carlos Mesquita said a few of the categories included the elderly, those with mental challenges, abused women and children, LBGTQIA+ people, wet alcoholics, dry alcoholics, active addicts and non-active addicts. He said their Mandela Day Challenge aimed to give a voice to the homeless. “We will pick 67 stories by 67 homeless people told in either 67 seconds or 67 words to impact our lives,” said Mesquita.

The donors of the joint initiative included Nando’s, CC Food and Beverages, Food Lovers Market and Twizza. Nando’s spokesperson Justine Cullinan said: “Nelson Mandela Day reminds us that by contributing something small, we can all make a significant difference in the lives of others. ”This was our team’s way of personally giving back to communities in which we operate. In Cape Town we were very happy to provide some welcome warmth during a cold winter to people in need.”

Food Lovers Market spokesperson Michael Ferreira said: “Giving back to our communities helps to unite and bridge some of the social, economic and political gaps.” Mesquita said: “The Rehoming Collective appreciates the donations especially at a time when there are so many people new to the streets of Cape Town. Our house will be sharing this donation with the homeless people in Van Riebeeck Park, the mountain in Oranjezicht and those living in the freezing cold at lower De Waal park as well as those in Hope Street.” The Collective appealed to members of the public to pledge R67 towards their challenge and thanked those that had already taken the initiative.