Mandela Month inspires kindness through the #MakeADifference campaign

Cape Town - In support of Mandela Month, Capitec has joined forces with philanthropist BI Phakathi and hip hop artist K.O for their new campaign, #MakeADifference, to inspire positive impact in communities through small acts of kindness. The campaign launched with Capitec’s pledge to support hero Zikhaya Sithole (37) who was left unable to work due to damaged eyesight and 3rd-degree burns after saving two toddlers that were stuck in a burning shack in Orange Farm.

Capitec’s corporate social investment (CSI) head Neptal Khoza said Sithole was overwhelmed by the support from the campaign. “We were inspired by Zikhaya’s selfless act of kindness. This was our first good deed, and we are looking to do five more deeds over the next three months. We have partnered with BI Phakathi’s foundation to help us identify opportunities for giving back to our communities,” said Khoza.

Hip hop artist K.O and hero Zikhaya Sithole. Zikhaya Sithole at the spot were the fire incident happened. He said the campaign was looking at addressing societal challenges, specifically issues impacting women, children and education. “We want to challenge society to find ways to make an impact. We believe each individual has a power to #MakeADifference in our communities. If not money, people can use their skills, time and resources to make our communities better,” said Khoza.