Mandela Month inspires kindness through the #MakeADifference campaign
Share this article:
Cape Town - In support of Mandela Month, Capitec has joined forces with philanthropist BI Phakathi and hip hop artist K.O for their new campaign, #MakeADifference, to inspire positive impact in communities through small acts of kindness.
The campaign launched with Capitec’s pledge to support hero Zikhaya Sithole (37) who was left unable to work due to damaged eyesight and 3rd-degree burns after saving two toddlers that were stuck in a burning shack in Orange Farm.
Capitec’s corporate social investment (CSI) head Neptal Khoza said Sithole was overwhelmed by the support from the campaign.
“We were inspired by Zikhaya’s selfless act of kindness. This was our first good deed, and we are looking to do five more deeds over the next three months. We have partnered with BI Phakathi’s foundation to help us identify opportunities for giving back to our communities,” said Khoza.
He said the campaign was looking at addressing societal challenges, specifically issues impacting women, children and education.
“We want to challenge society to find ways to make an impact. We believe each individual has a power to #MakeADifference in our communities. If not money, people can use their skills, time and resources to make our communities better,” said Khoza.
Phakathi said: “Being part of this campaign is an extension of my purpose and the work I already do. I love the sense of being able to make someone’s day, to be able to put a smile on their face with just one small gesture.”
Khoza said the campaign will run through August across social media and the community can get involved by sharing or uploading their own good deeds using #MakeADifference, as well as mentioning Capitec when they spot an opportunity to do good.