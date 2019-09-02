Bullet casings found after the shooting. File picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency

Cape Town - Gang related killings are on the increase in Manenberg with three people confirmed dead and seven others in a critical condition following a bloody turf war between gangs in the area. Violence flared up on Friday in what appeared to be retaliation after the Americans gang allegedly shot and killed a Jesters gang member earlier last week. One of the three victims killed was 45-year-old Jerome Jaggers who was shot in the head on Saturday afternoon. A shopkeeper was also allegedly robbed and killed by the Jesters. So far the death toll for the weekend in gang-related violence stands at 15.

Community activist Roegchanda Pascoe said one of seven victims injured was an 11-year girl who was on her way to a youth meeting. Police have beefed up patrols in the area in an effort to quell the violence and about 20 SANDF soldiers and other role-players are monitoring the volatile situation.

Petrified residents said: “The Americans are running through the Hard Livings gang territory to get to the Jesters. We have been warned to stay indoors because they are going to start shooting at the Americans running through their turf.”

According to police spokesperson FC Smith, Saturday’s shooting incident claimed the life of a 45-year-old man and left seven other people aged between 11 and 45 wounded. Police collected 18 empty cartridges on the scene and it was alleged that the shooting was gang-related.

Premier Alan Winde said: “We are calling on citizens to help the authorities in the fight against crime. It is citizens killing one another. We also had incidents in Lavender Hill. We have SAPS and other role-players on the ground doing their bit. It is a long process and it is going to take some time.”

Anyone with information regarding the Manenberg shooting is requested to contact the investigating officer, detective sergeant Ayanda Duysha, on 021 699 94 000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Meanwhile residents of Heinz Park, Mitchells Plain, were greeted by an ugly scene on Thursday when they found the body of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and dumped in the backyard of her parents’ dwelling.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “The body was found at 8.17am lying in the backyard of a premises in Chapini Street Heinz Park. A murder case was opened and a post-mortem will be conducted.”

[email protected]