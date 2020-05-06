Manenberg family struggling after losing home and belongings in a fire

Cape Town - A Manenberg grandmother is struggling to rebuild her home after it was destroyed by a fire just over a week ago. Everline Waterboer, 65, is appealing for assistance before the harsh winter hits her, her daughter and grandchild. Their home and wendy house on Yusuf Dadoo Street were left in ruins and not much of their belongings could be recovered. Waterboer said she was in Wellington at the time the incident occurred, and was preparing for the burial of her husband. “I heard from the people staying in the yard that the fire started at the wendy house. They ran away and my daughter was sleeping in the house.

“It’s all due to God’s mercy that she is still alive otherwise she would’ve burnt alive,” said Waterboer.

“We took her to the doctor and they gave her stuff to drink because of the shock. Everything burnt down.

“I couldn’t even sleep in the place that disaster management gave me because there’s no bed, no cupboards. The clothes are all in a packet and need to be washed.

“I must now go look if I can find a mat. I’m not going to throw down cement, I’ll just throw down a mat and make the floor equal and throw the mat down.

“All the stuff in the house burnt out. Nothing is left. They brought a structure but it is very, very small. They can’t fix the house for me.”

Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe, who has been assisting, said the family is in desperate need of warm clothing, food and blankets.

Pascoe urged those who are able to contribute, to do so.

“I do not know how to get more help for her. We are not getting funding from the government for our work but we also cannot ignore she is in dire need”

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire and emergency services responded to an emergency call at 1.36pm on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, both the house and the Wendy house were alight.

“The fire was extinguished at 2.29pm and four people were left displaced, Carelse said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

To assist the family, call Waterboer on 065 098 4208.

[email protected]