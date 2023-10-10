Manenberg father killed in a robbery incident

Cape Town - A woman said her husband was killed as she was praying for his safety. Igshaan Hendricks was shot six times in Manenberg while on his way to work on Sunday morning around 5.40am. He parked his car at his mother- in-law’s place and when he was walking unknown suspects robbed and killed him.

His wife Carmen Hendricks said: “He was on his way to work at about 5.40am, they robbed him of his belongings, his wallet, bag and cell phone and they shot him in the head and neck. No one was arrested. “He parked his car at my mother’s place every morning. He would fetch the car and then he would drive from there to work.” The grieving woman said she heard several gunshots shortly after Hendricks left.

“After he left, I started praying for him because we live in a dangerous place. When I was done praying I heard about six shots. And then I found out it was my husband who was killed. They always rob people here but this is the first time they have murdered someone.” The mom of three said they had been planning to move from the area. “We have three children aged 23, 15, and 7, we wanted to move in January because we didn’t want to raise our children in such an environment.

“The youngest child still thinks her dad is coming home, she asked if he’s going to be okay and when we can see him. He was a loving husband, he was a breadwinner, seven days a week. We were married for 17 years.” Igshaan Hendricks was murdered in Manenberg on Sunday on his way to work. Picture: Supplied Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said Manenberg detectives attended a complaint of a shooting incident on Sunday at about 8.26am at Kasouga Street, Manenberg. “Upon arrival, they found the body of an unknown man lying on the ground who sustained a gunshot wound to his body.