Manenberg People’s Centre positively serving the community for over 30 years

Cape Town - When there are organisations that work for the benefit of the community, their work should be praised and that’s what the Manenberg People’s Centre has been doing for over 30 years to help the Manenberg community. Established in 1986, the Manenberg People’s Centre highlighted the need for a space to help the community. With the assistance of the Anthropology Departments at UCT and UWC, the first community participatory research survey was observed and, based on the communities needs, the centre was established. Five years later, in March 1991, the building for the centre was officially opened.

Story continues below Advertisment

Faldiela De Vries, treasurer on the board, said they are doing a lot of projects that are aimed at prevention and intervention of social problems. “We do projects that have a lasting impact on people so that their lives and livelihoods change,” said De Vries. Some of the projects include parenting programmes to help young parents, a nutritional feeding kitchen, a senior citizens club, a first-aid response training scheme and a youth group that gives the youth an opportunity to experience activities that they have not been able to experience before.

The Manenberg community has always been one of Cape Town’s most gang-ridden communities and the People’s Centre have been, for many years, trying to help members of the community who are victims of trauma and have been affected by gang violence. De Vries has made a plea on behalf of the organisation for help with the maintenance of the building. While the centre does get donations and funding for projects, the maintenance of the building has become more difficult and she hopes that they can get the help they need to continue with their community work. More information about the Manenberg People’s Centre can be found on their website https://www.manenbergpeoplescentre.org.za/.