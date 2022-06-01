Manenberg residents pray for the return of Shireen Essop outside her home

Cape Town - Manenberg residents continue to hold prayers outside the home of missing Shireen Essop, who disappeared more than a week ago. Essop, 34, a wife and the mother of a 2-year-old son, was last seen leaving her work place, Dairy Mart, in Weltevreden Road at about 2pm on May 23, while homeward-bound.

Essop, was allegedly accosted and while on the phone with her mother, she said: “They’re taking me … they’re taking me.” Her vehicle, a white Toyota, was found unscathed 30 to 40 minutes later, in Browns Farm, Philippi. Her cellphone has not been recovered. On whether a ransom request was made, a close family member said: “There has not been any contact made according to my knowledge.

“We are yet to have an update from the SAPS regarding any developments on their side.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said there were no developments and the search and investigation continued. Wholesun Rylands Cricket Club, via its Facebook page, appealed to all to keep Essop in their prayers.

“Shireen is the wife of one of the sons of MC Stores and Cash n Carry in Manenberg, who has been one of our sponsors for years. “She is the wife of Mohammed Hoosain Essop, the brother of RCC exco member Zaheer Essop. May the Almighty return her safely to the family. Inshallah.” Manenberg residents gather for prayers outside the home of missing Shireen Essop. Picture: Supplied Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegshanda Pascoe said: “I must say the community is beautifully united, standing with the family of Shireen Essop, having prayers.

“That is for me a very remarkable way of coming together and showing solidarity, compassion and love to a family that is grieving, that is going through a horrific experience. “Beyond the fact that there is gang violence, our own children are killing each other. “At the same time, we have this outcome, an outpouring of people coming together. That is the beauty of Manenberg, when one is injured, it affects everybody and everybody mourns and goes through that process with that individual family.”

