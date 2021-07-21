Manenberg residents say gangsters benefit from poorly lit streets after teen shot

Cape Town - Manenberg residents say their broken street lights provide the perfect cover for gun-toting criminals shooting indiscriminately. A 17-year-old boy was wounded after a shooting incident on Monday night.

Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegchanda Pascoe said the shooting took place at about 7pm and that poorly lit streets provided an opportune time for crimes to be committed. “On Saturday, a 14-year-old who was visiting was shot. That's a child. These things are not spoken about and the lights are not fixed in the area. Why are the lights not fixed after all the shootings every week? ’’That is what the residents are complaining about. They have been putting in requests for the City to come to fix the street lights and up until now, nothing has transpired,” said Pascoe.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Manenberg police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder. “According to reports, unknown suspects fired gunshots at a group of males in Andile Jacobs Street in Manenberg on Saturday at about 6pm. A 14-year-old boy was declared dead on the scene while four victims sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.” “The suspects fled the scene, but a 26-year-old has since been arrested and detained,” said Swartbooi.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated following Monday’s shooting. Swartbooi said a 14-year-old boy was walking on Nkosiyabo Street in Tambo Village at about 6pm when the shooting occurred. “Several gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle at the victim who sustained injuries to his right shoulder. He was taken to hospital by private transport.” There have been no arrests. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.