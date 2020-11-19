Manenberg residents ‘willing to work with gangs’ to restore peace

Cape Town - Manenberg residents have been staging anti-gang violence protests for the past six days, in a desperate move to see an end to the ongoing gang violence in the community.

The community and a youth movement organisation say they are fed up with the rampant gang violence and have decided to protest non-stop until their call takes root in the community.

Community activist Bronwyn February said the decision came about on Friday afternoon when residents received a message from an unknown person urging them to mobilise and stand up against violence.

The 21-year-old said the protests were not an attempt to chase away gang members from the community but rather to assist them in ending their rivalries, wars and violence that are tearing the community apart.

“Our children live in fear, we are not comfortable moving freely in our homes with gunshots in the background. We can’t continue to live like this, and the violence has escalated.