This after a parent informed the foundation of conditions in the poor community.
On Wednesday, as many as 830 pupils received gifts of stationery, groceries and toys.
Downeville Primary principal Maurice Hefke said there had been several outbreaks of violence in the community this year.
There was also a lack of resources for pupils at home, Hefke added, and the foundation’s donation would make a significant impact and help them achieve their dreams. “Many learners suffer from trauma as they constantly see violence, and many of the parents rely solely on social grants for income. This donation gives them a reason to smile,” said Hefke.