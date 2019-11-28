Manenberg school receives donation thanks to Soong Ching Ling Foundation









The Soong Ching Ling Foundation in South Africa has donated stationery, groceries and other goodies to Downeville Primary School in Manenberg for Christmas. This was a welcome gesture at the school and put smiles on the faces of pupils who must constantly contend with the trauma of gang violence in their area. See page 5 Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Pupils at Downeville Primary School in Manenberg were all smiles on Wednesday when the Soong Ching Ling Foundation surprised them with a donation. This after a parent informed the foundation of conditions in the poor community. On Wednesday, as many as 830 pupils received gifts of stationery, groceries and toys. Downeville Primary principal Maurice Hefke said there had been several outbreaks of violence in the community this year. There was also a lack of resources for pupils at home, Hefke added, and the foundation’s donation would make a significant impact and help them achieve their dreams. “Many learners suffer from trauma as they constantly see violence, and many of the parents rely solely on social grants for income. This donation gives them a reason to smile,” said Hefke.

Chen Qing, chairperson of the Soong Ching Ling Foundation, added: “It was so great to be at the school and see the children and teachers.

“The children looked happy and I’m sure the teachers should have something to do with that.

“These children are the future of the country and it is hoped that they all grow up happily and study hard.”

Hefke said many of the pupils sought to escape from their social circumstances on the sports field, and the school had finished at the top in the Manenberg cluster inter-school championships for the last 16 years.

Chinese Consul General Lin Jing said: “We are doing this to assist local and vulnerable groups, and providing this donation also allows us to foster a good friendship between the two countries.”

The foundation has been doing charity work in Cape Town since 2009.

Chen added: “As Chinese, we are living and working here; therefore we need to support local communities, especially the poor. “This is why our team members are always coming to this country to help.”

