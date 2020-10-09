Manhunt on for six gunmen after five people killed in Joe Slovo

Cape Town - Cops from the Milnerton police station have launched a manhunt for six suspects in Cape Town.

In a statement released on Friday, provincial spokesperson Novela Potelwa said officers attached to the Milnerton SAPS are searching for the shooters after five people were shot and killed in Joe Slovo in Milnerton on Thursday evening.

Potelwa said reports from two scenes indicated the six suspects arrived at a house in Sekowa Street after 10pm looking for an individual they only identified by name.

One of the six gunmen then shot a woman, whose age is yet to be determined, in the head. She died instantly. Another woman who was with the victim was also struck in the head and sustained an injury, Potelwa said.

She said the shooters left the scene and minutes later arrived at a residence in Dada Street, where they allegedly shot and killed three men and a woman.