Mantashe says African leaders must eradicate energy poverty in their lifetimes

Cape Town - A cloud of green fog from the seaside at the V&A Waterfront drifted up at the Lookout in protest at the opening of Africa Energy Week (AEW), where ministers, energy leaders, global investors, and executives from Cape to Cairo gathered to discuss investment into Africa’s energy future while driving an enabling environment. The fog originated from a demonstration held below the event by environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) Cape Town, wearing hazmat suits and masks to send the message to ministers at the event to invest heavily in renewable energy.

XR spokesperson Judy Scott-Goldman implored ministers to “not be bewitched by the lobbying of the oil and gas industry who are fighting for their own jobs and financial security”. The atmosphere among the delegates at the opening event was electric, with numerous deals taking place in the private and public sector, as well as panel discussions and speeches by a suite of high-level African energy ministers, including a keynote address from South Africa’s Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. The delegates delivered a strong message of making energy poverty history and working together to achieve this.

In his address, Mantashe made it clear that Africa’s growth and prosperity depends on resolving the energy poverty that has engulfed the continent and ensuring security of energy supply. “Lack of energy is the most critical challenge facing Africa today. Recent statistics show that about 600 million Africans, 43% of the population, do not have access to electricity,” he said. Mantashe said African leaders must eradicate energy poverty in their lifetimes, and highlighted that the continent had a multitude of fossil fuel energy resources and renewable energy resources to achieve this. He said nuclear was a major avenue to explore in South Africa.

“Our continent, Africa, has potential for 11 terawatts of solar energy, 350 gigawatts of hydropower, 110 gigawatts of wind power, and an additional 15 gigawatts of geothermal potential. “Yet the continent generates far less electricity for its people trapped in energy poverty. This is unjustifiable and can no longer continue,” he said. The event included a deal signing between Sasol, ArcelorMittal SA and Freeport Saldanha Industrial Development Zone to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals, and green steel development, through supporting a green hydrogen (GH2) hub in Saldanha Bay.

