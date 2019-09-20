The City has admitted it has challenges with a R500m Information Science and Technology tender which has brought delays in emergency responses taking longer. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The City has admitted it has challenges with a R500 million Information Science and Technology (IS&T) tender, and the delay has resulted in calls to fire stations being done manually, resulting in responses taking longer. Mayco member for Corporate Services Sharon Cottle said: “Due to legislation changes regarding the use of labour brokers, the City’s Information Science & Technology Department had to change the manner in which it engages contracted services.

“Therefore, this tender ended up becoming more complex as we had to consult legal services and take the Labour Relations Act into consideration.”

According to the City’s Safety and Security Directorate’s fourth quarterly report, “Delays result from challenges with the IS&T tender. The delay in integrating the automated Dropping of the Bells system also causes delays in response as Dispatchers have to telephonically call fire stations in order to manually ‘drop the bells’.

“We are confident that pending further legislative changes, the current awarded tender addresses all of these issues,” Cottle said.

The service was used for all departments, and not solely for Safety and Security.

“It is difficult to provide accurate figures as the tender is used as and when needed. However, the estimated value of the tender is approximately R500 million.

“It is important to note that this tender is for the provision of Information Science & Technology professional services across the entire City administration involving all departments and not just for the sole use of the Safety and Security Directorate,” Cottle said.

According to the quarterly report, fire and emergency enforcements have also been challenged in communities faced with protests. “Staff having to wait for protection to be escorted to fire incidents takes between five minutes and others 20 to 25 minutes.

“Protest action has also played a significant role in slow responses as incidents within 14 responding crews have had to wait on the SAPS, minutes from call for escorts to ensure staff safety.”

Acting executive director for Safety and Security, Wayne le Roux, said the emergency services had been escorted by police.

“Escorts have been provided for some time now, and for the period that protests have been occurring - also as a result for the attacks on our fire stations,” he said.

The waiting period of 20 to 25 minutes was as a result of waiting for the police to escort the emergency personnel.

“The response for the Fire and Rescue (Services) is dependent on the call from communities going to the correct emergency centre. Many times the call is made to the incorrect centre, such as the SAPS or other emergency centres.

“Once Fire and Rescue receives the call, we are 99% of the time within our response times, save for those where we are dependent on escort from the SAPS,” Le Roux said.

