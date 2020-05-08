Manufacturing activity in SA grinds to a halt as lockdown's effect is felt

Cape Town - The latest Absa PMI data shows that manufacturing activity has almost ground to a halt during the nationwide lockdown in April. PMI data released this week is the first dataset providing an early indication of the severity of the adverse effects of the nationwide lockdown on economic activity. The headline PMI provides an insight to how purchasing executives, producers and various stakeholders in the broader manufacturing sector view the coming month. Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke said: “The business activity sub-index of the PMI fell to a record low of just 5.1 points in April, from 30.7 in March, nearly stalling manufacturing during the lockdown.” Maluleke said: “The new sales orders index also declined sharply to a record low of just 8.9 in April, from 33 in March. Disruptions to supply chains intensified further during April.”

The stringent lockdown measures have severely affected South Africa’s production prospects, as have constrained international demand and the adverse implications of transport restrictions for non-essential goods.

Senior economist at the Bureau of Economic Research Lisette Ijssel de Schepper, said: “While some easing of restrictions from May should aid a slow recovery in the coming months, a lot of manufacturing capacity will remain idle for some time. Indeed, the index tracking expected business conditions in six months time ticked down further from the record low recorded in March.

“The current reading is about 25 points below the lowest level recorded during the global financial crisis, which suggests that the decline in actual manufacturing output will be well in excess of the drop recorded at the time (a 23% annual fall in April 2009),” said De Schepper.

Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa economist Marique Kruger said: “These poor trends are worrisome to both consumers and businesses.”

Kruger said: “There is a need to urgently cushion the negative impact of the ongoing lockdown on local businesses by ensuring that companies have the necessary cash flow to buy raw materials, produce and sell intermediate manufactured goods.

“This is especially important given that global and local value chains have collapsed."

Property sector strategist, FNB Commercial Property Finance, John Loos said: “Not only did the country go into the Covid-19 crisis in a fragile financial state, but global shutdowns have led to expectations of a deep global recession, too. And for an economy as open as South Africa’s, this alone would translate into a significant recession domestically.”

