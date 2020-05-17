Manufacturing sector facing pressure even before lockdown
Cape Town - An economist has said that data showing a seven-year low in production by large enterprises in manufacturing in February is proof that there was pressure on South Africa’s manufacturing sector even before the implementation of the lockdown
A quarterly Stats SA survey shows the manufacturing sector capacity utilisation was 79.3% in February compared with 80.8% in February 2019, a decrease of 1.5 percentage points.
The survey said: “Nine of the 10 manufacturing divisions showed decreases in utilisation of production capacity in February compared with February 2019.”
Absa economist Peter Worthington said: “The main cited reason for the lower capacity utilisation in the quarter was insufficient demand but manufacturers also noted a slight deterioration in the availability of raw materials.
“The slight easing of lockdown restrictions at the start of May allows most parts of the manufacturing sector to resume with employment capacity of up to 30% (and in a few specific cases, 50% and 100%).
“However, it remains unclear as to how much of the sector’s productive capacity will be able to reboot,” said Worthington.
Looking ahead, FNB analyst Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said: “Most Southern African Customs Union (SACU) countries will likely be adversely affected by low economic growth in South Africa.”
“Not only will this constrain bilateral trade and remittance flows, but subdued SACU revenue collection will also have a material effect on the fiscus,” said Matikinca-Ngwenya.
Some of the largest decreases were recorded in basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (-3.1 percentage points); wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (-1.6 percentage points) and textiles, clothing, leather and footwear (-1.2 percentage points).@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus