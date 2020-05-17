Manufacturing sector facing pressure even before lockdown

Cape Town - An economist has said that data showing a seven-year low in production by large enterprises in manufacturing in February is proof that there was pressure on South Africa’s manufacturing sector even before the implementation of the lockdown

A quarterly Stats SA survey shows the manufacturing sector capacity utilisation was 79.3% in February compared with 80.8% in February 2019, a decrease of 1.5 percentage points.

The survey said: “Nine of the 10 manufacturing divisions showed decreases in utilisation of production capacity in February compared with February 2019.”

Absa economist Peter Worthington said: “The main cited reason for the lower capacity utilisation in the quarter was insufficient demand but manufacturers also noted a slight deterioration in the availability of raw materials.

“The slight easing of lockdown restrictions at the start of May allows most parts of the manufacturing sector to resume with employment capacity of up to 30% (and in a few specific cases, 50% and 100%).