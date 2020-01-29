March to be held in Cape Town against state of public transport









From left: Mncedisi Mbolekwa, Ronald Luwaya, Malvern De Bruyn. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Cape Town - Cosatu has called on all workers to support their upcoming public transport protest action against the state of rail and bus services in Cape Town. The protest will see Cosatu and its affiliates march against entities such as Metrorail and the City of Cape Town over the City’s public transport on February 20. Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said after the Section 77 meetings they had with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), there was a brief improvement in Metrorail services. De Bruyn said over the last year the service levels have declined drastically. “Metrorail and other related agencies in Cape Town are taking no steps to mitigate the effect of bad transport to our communities across the province.” He said the Central line has not been running for a long period at great inconvenience and cost to commuters. There is no indication of when the lines will be fully operational. It was supposed to service “the poorest of the poor”.

De Bruyn said there was a lack of co-operation between the provincial and national management at the expense of commuters. Concerns include non-functional lines, fewer coaches, safety and security on trains.

He said the lack of trains has forced commuters to take buses at extra cost.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, provincial secretary Mncedisi Mbolekwa, said the City has made no effort to let the MyCiTi buses assist with the overflow of commuters.

“Instead the City is using our people’s suffering to advance a political agenda to take control of Metrorail.”

Mbolekwa said all the transport agencies in the City must work together by contracting more buses. Brett Herron, Good party secretary-general, said the City must immediately take steps to get the MyCiTi N2 Express service to Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain reinstated.

