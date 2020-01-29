The protest will see Cosatu and its affiliates march against entities such as Metrorail and the City of Cape Town over the City’s public transport on February 20.
Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said after the Section 77 meetings they had with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), there was a brief improvement in Metrorail services.
De Bruyn said over the last year the service levels have declined drastically. “Metrorail and other related agencies in Cape Town are taking no steps to mitigate the effect of bad transport to our communities across the province.”
He said the Central line has not been running for a long period at great inconvenience and cost to commuters. There is no indication of when the lines will be fully operational. It was supposed to service “the poorest of the poor”.