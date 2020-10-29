Marina Da Gama man, 71, charged with faking attack to cover murder of his wife, 66

Cape Town – A man, 71, has been charged with the premeditated murder of his wife, 66. William Carter appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where he was formally charged with the murder of his wife Fran at the couple’s Uitsig Road, Marina Da Gama home on Saturday, October 17. Carter had previously claimed they were attacked by two intruders. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazila said, “He appointed a Legal Aid legal representative and his case has been postponed to November 2020 for a formal bail application.” Spokesperson Andrè Traut said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.

“Police investigators are gathering evidence to determine what led to the fatal incident, and it is too soon to speculate on the merits of the case at this stage,” Traut said.

Traut said that police are also investigating firearm related charges.

Cape Argus

