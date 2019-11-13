'Marine life needs more protection'









Greenpeace oceans campaigner Thilo Maack inspects a canopy of kelp and seaweed during a dive at Seamount Vema, 1 000km off the Cape Town coast in the south Atlantic Ocean. The discovery of the area’s biodiversity has prompted the organisation to call for more marine protection. Picture: Greenpeace/Supplied Cape Town - Distinctive biodiversity was found 1000km off the coast of Cape Town as part of a research expedition to raise awareness about the climate crisis, and the need for further marine protection. The Arctic Sunrise Greenpeace ship embarked on a three-week voyage last month to the Vema Seamount in the Southeast Atlantic, off the coast of Cape Town. The purpose was to delve deeper into the unique biodiversity found in that area and remove illegal fishing gear that endangers marine life. The Arctic Sunrise returned from the expedition on Thursday. Climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace Africa, Bukelwa Nzimande, said: “The marine life we have found is a sure sign that seamounts are unique wildlife hot spots crucial to the resilience and health of our oceans.” Nzimande said that the marine life in these hot spot areas help with the recovery of species, if the right measures are taken. More marine-protected areas are needed to help marine life recover, he pointed out.

Divers on the ship documented a kaleidoscope of underwater flora and fauna, including yellow-tailed mackerel, striped bream, various calcareous algae, soft coral and crustacean species that thrive in these oceanic ecosystems.

Nzimande said that the Tristan rock lobster had been overfished, resulting in near extinction twice before. As they explored the Vema Seamount, dozens of the spiny lobsters were found. This was a sign showing recovery of the population of this species, which also serves as a testament to the remarkable resilience of the ocean.

“Protection of the ocean is still insufficient and poorly implemented, and we need real action to protect life in our oceans,” Nzimande said.

