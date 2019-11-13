The Arctic Sunrise Greenpeace ship embarked on a three-week voyage last month to the Vema Seamount in the Southeast Atlantic, off the coast of Cape Town. The purpose was to delve deeper into the unique biodiversity found in that area and remove illegal fishing gear that endangers marine life.
The Arctic Sunrise returned from the expedition on Thursday.
Climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace Africa, Bukelwa Nzimande, said: “The marine life we have found is a sure sign that seamounts are unique wildlife hot spots crucial to the resilience and health of our oceans.”
Nzimande said that the marine life in these hot spot areas help with the recovery of species, if the right measures are taken. More marine-protected areas are needed to help marine life recover, he pointed out.