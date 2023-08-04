Marine protection highlighted on Marine Protected Area Day

Cape Town - The South African National Parks (SANParks) and Sea Change Project recently marked Marine Protected Area (MPA) Day. The programme included a short film on Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) MPA followed by a panel discussion with key stakeholders and interested persons in attendance, at the TMNP offices in Tokai on Tuesday.

Marine biologist at the Cape Research Centre, Dr Alison Kock, said MPA Day was a South African initiative held annually on August 1. “We’re really trying to get awareness for MPAs because South Africa is well known for its terrestrial national parks but not its MPAs,” Kock said. This is the third year the day has been commemorated.

“MPAs really are spaces identified that protect certain underwater habitats and breeding areas for some species of fish, things like abalone, West Coast rock lobster. “Then they’re also areas where a variety of marine life feeds, so important feeding areas for dolphins, seals, sharks and seabirds. They’re also places of cultural significance. Many of our MPA’s in fact protect shipwrecks, shell middens, historical ways of catching fish and also these recreational spaces and outdoor laboratories.” Areas with MPA status are Helderberg, Robben Island and TMNP, thereby limiting human activity in certain zones.

Before 2019, 0.4% of the coastline was considered an MPA. This number has since increased to 5.4%. Although a huge win for marine conservation, it is was still far from the target 30%, Kock said. TMNP Conservation manager Ezekiel Kosa said one of the major dangers to MPAs was the issue of transshipment in which a cargo is unloaded from one vessel and loaded on to another before reaching its final destination. “Those who have commercial permit holders and some small scale, are used by these syndicates to over-catch their limit. Those illegal poachers or harvesters, they make sure they go to those vessels and they transfer so that that vessel can come with what is permitted on its daily catch.”

Collaboration with the City of Cape Town, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, and police have been key in mitigating some of the harms to MPAs. Environmental journalist and Sea Change Project member Swati Thiyagarajan said the first collaboration with SANParks was for the six-minute film about TMNP MPA, with more such collaborations planned. “Most of us are unaware of a phenomenon called shifting baselines. What this means is that what we might be seeing today in the ocean in terms of species is potentially much less than what our grandparents would have experienced and if that trend continues, our children will see much less and so on.