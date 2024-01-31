Marius Fransman re-emerges from the political wilderness with new party

Marius Fransman has re-emerged from the political wilderness to launch a new political party, the People’s Movement for Change (PMC), but denied rumours the party was in talks with the new Jacob Zuma-endorsed Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party. “We just finished our party, and we are now focusing on building our structures. That is what we are doing at the moment, and talking with the people on the ground,” said Fransman, adding that the party already had 95 000 members.

Fransman is a former ANC chairperson in the Western Cape, who also served in former president Zuma’s Cabinet as the deputy minister of international relations. Yesterday, his party called a press conference where it announced its leadership, which draws on the ranks of former politicians, religious leaders and civic society to cultural leaders. Fransman said they believe that there’s a space for a national dialogue that embraces a spectrum of voices from every corner of South African society.

“Recognising the current divisions in our political landscape and the deep societal polarisation, it is crucial that we embark on a dialogue reminiscent of a modern-day ‘Codesa’,” he said. Commenting on the Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill, Fransman said it was wrong for the DA and the ANC to use this bill as a political football ahead of the elections. “We are calling for a referendum that will review the powers, functions, and governance of all provinces. These need to serve all our people equally.”