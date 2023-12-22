Cape Town - The People's Movement for Change (PMC), a newly established political party led by Marius Fransman, the former ANC Western Cape leader and deputy minister of international relations and co-operation, has launched an Islamic desk to address issues facing the country’s Muslim community. The party said that the community had been ignored for many years and it was time that they also felt part of South Africa.

Armien Albertyn, head of the party’s election campaign, said the fact that Islamic marriages took years to be recognised, underlined how the community was sometimes overlooked. “As much as we represent all South African demographics and religions, we believe that not a single community must be left out of enjoying the freedoms of this country. “The Muslim community is equally oppressed, like any marginalised people in SA. We want them to realise this fact so they too can stand up and fight for their future,” said Albertyn.

Asked if this was not a ploy to attract Muslim voters ahead of the election, Albertyn said: “The desk is not about attracting Muslim voters; that is not our intention. We are a party that is born out of a number of organisations; we don’t just represent the views of a particular group but the views of all South Africans.” Member Freddie Adams said the PMC represents all demographics of the country and had footprints in almost every province. The party started as a non-profit company; however, members soon felt that there was a need to form a political party.