Mark Lifman lays claim to Green Point property of former Beerhouse owner

Cape Town - Controversial businessman Mark Lifman has obtained a draft court order from the Western Cape High Court to attach a Green Point property owned by former Beerhouse owner Randolf Jorberg amid an ongoing R1 million defamation claim. Court papers obtained by the Cape Argus show that Lifman has also made an application calling on the court to allow the notice to be served on Jorberg via WhatsApp as he is not in the country.

Tensions between the two reached boiling point this year when Lifman’s attorneys warned that he would seek damages of R500 000 amid social media claims by Jorberg allegedly linking the controversial businessman to various crimes such as the murder of his doorman several years ago. That amount has now increased to R1m. Bouncer Joe Kanyona, 32, was stabbed in the neck at Beerhouse on June 20, 2015. Earlier this year, Jorberg was featured on Carte Blanche where he directed blame towards Lifman for the murder.

Mark Lifman has lost another battle in his protracted fight to prevent SA Revenue Services from recovering outstanding taxes of R352 million. File picture: Leon Lestrade/Independent Newspapers (Archives) In letters written by Lifman’s attorneys, they slam Jorberg’s comments where he admits that he had no direct evidence linking Lifman to the murder. “I don’t have factual evidence as in a sworn statement by the hitman that he was ordered by Mark Lifman. I was never given an option that there could be anyone else behind it,” Jorberg said. In his application, Lifman says this is proof that Jorberg has no actual evidence but still levels serious allegations. Lifman’s legal teams also highlighted a series of social media posts saying it was defamatory and called on him to issue a public apology before September 4.

Lifman’s attorneys attached information saying the property was worth R5.6m at the time of purchase but Jorberg told the Cape Argus that he never had the property valued. In a series of court papers obtained by the Cape Argus it was found that according to a draft order by Judge Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood, the sheriff was directed to effect the attachment of the property as part of the civil proceedings being undertaken by Lifman. However, according to the notice from the sheriff, he attempted to serve the notice but was informed the owner lived in Germany.

Lifman has subsequently lodged an application for the court to allow his legal team to formally serve the notice on WhatsApp as Jorberg still possesses and communicates using a South African cellphone number. Speaking to the Cape Argus on Tuesday, Jorberg said he was unable to secure a lawyer due to the “massive risk” and he plans to defend himself. One lawyer asked for R75 000 up front. “I am aware of the draft order. Under normal circumstances they should not be able to attach your home, but this guy is trying his luck and I find it very strange that his attorney is advising this strategy. I do plan on defending and I am worried about losing my house.