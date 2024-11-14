Mark Lifman was ‘followed for six months’ before his murder

Cape Town - Shocking details surrounding the R10 million murder plot to kill alleged underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman, have arisen as the two alleged hitmen returned to court on Wednesday. According to a Cape Argus source, Johannes Hendrik Jacobs and Gert Bezuidenhout had allegedly been part of the six-month plan, which included multiple trips to the Garden Route to scout the area, trace Lifman’s movements, and plan an escape.

But despite their extensive planning, they were arrested just hours after the 57-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of Garden Route Mall in George. Following the shooting, footage from a farm near Uniondale exposed how the suspects changed the number plates of the white VW Golf allegedly used in the shooting to avoid detection by police. Mark Lifman. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Mark Lifman gunned down in the Garden Route Mall parking lot. Pic: Supplied “See, they were planning this for a long time. Since the car used in the murder was impounded, a lot of work had gone into tracking how this vehicle moved around prior to the shooting. They were scouting George and Knysna for at least six months prior and the car was even picked up in Table View four days before the shooting.”

The suspects were equipped with gloves, bras and wigs to conceal their identities after the murder, according to the source. “After they were arrested a bag containing some interesting items was found. They had six sets of licence plates, a bra, ammunition and female wigs and it is suspected that they planned on dressing up like women. “They also had gloves and it is suspected this was to ensure they did not get gun residue on their hands.”

The two accused will have to wait a month before their bail hearings are heard in the George Magistrate’s Court after making their second appearance on Wednesday. Suspects accused of the murder of Mark Lifman appear in the George Magistrate’s Court. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Jacobs and Bezuidenhout were seen wearing K-Way hoodies as they appeared before Magistrate Edna Moloro. Heavily armed officers of the SAPS Riot force filled the public gallery as they blocked off entrances to the courtroom. During proceedings, the State prosecutor informed the magistrate that the ID parades had not yet been concluded and called for a ban on media photographers until this process was completed.

Defence lawyer, attorney Bulelani Bans, officially came on record for the duo and informed the court that he had consulted with the families. Legal teams informed the magistrate that an advocate from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be assigned to the matter as they called for a postponement to December. The case has subsequently been postponed to December 12 and 13 for the formal bail hearings to take place.

Meanwhile, a close associate of Lifman revealed to the Cape Argus that there was a R10m bounty offered for the murder. According to the Cape Argus source, the conflict originated on a mine near Middelburg amid a pub fight. “This thing started in March in Middelburg not Cape Town.

“There is a guy who is a big businessman who was allegedly high on drugs and throwing his weight around. “He was throwing Mark’s name around and Mark was called. “He confirmed he knew the businessman and the situation was defused and the businessman told to stop his nonsense.”

The source said the fight then escalated with takeovers of the security contract at the mine. “That guy then wanted the security contracts and threw his weight around because he has money. “We were also told that he offered R10m for the murder of Mark.”