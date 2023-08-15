Markham retail staff unharmed after gunpoint robbery in Maynard Mall

Cape Town - Two suspects were arrested while one fled the scene with a firearm and cash when the trio robbed Markham clothing store in Maynard Mall in Wynberg. Police said preliminary reports suggest two men entered the store showing an interest in trousers.

When the two attempted to pay for the pants their banking card was declined and they went out “to draw the cash”. They returned a few minutes later, produced a firearm and began to rob the store of its money. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the suspects fled the store on foot and were chased by store staff and centre security. “They tried to leave on Main Road in an awaiting silver Toyota Avanza, driven by a third accomplice. However, passing traffic officers witnessed the commotion and managed to arrest the driver and one of the robbers.

“One suspect escaped with a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash,” Van Wyk said. Both the SRU Security company and Pro-Sec Technologies have since applauded all parties involved, including their own Tactical Response Officers and Pro-Sec Armed Response team for diffusing the situation swiftly. One of the staff members at the store said the incident did not affect their normal trading hours on Sunday.