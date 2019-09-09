A house that took the brunt of the 1969 earthquake in the Witzenberg region of the Boland, which included Ceres and Tulbagh. The earthquake measured 6.3 on the Richter scale. Nine people died and several were badly injured. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Fourteen-year-old Peter Brewis had just shut his Bible and laid it on the bedside table when there was an almighty rumbling that seemed to cause the earth to move, the house to shake and the lights to go off. It was Monday, September 29, 1969, and the time was exactly 10.04pm.

Nobody knew it yet, but the Witzenberg region of the Boland including the towns of Ceres and Tulbagh had just been hit by what 50 years later is still known to be South Africa’s worst earthquake. It measured 6.3 on the Richter scale, which is equivalent to the explosion of 15 kilotons of TNT and was felt as far as Durban, 1175km away.

Brewis, now 64 and retired after 43 years as an SABC videographer, said he remembers the event as if it happened yesterday.

“I honestly thought the world was ending and for weeks, even months afterwards, all the aftershocks just brought it all back again,” said Brewis.

“In my career as a journalist I have covered protests such as those witnessed in Cape Town recently where they used stun grenades. I have felt the power of a stun grenade and I can tell you the feeling of the actual earthquake was 10 times worse.”

This year, on the weekend of September 28/29, Brewis will be joining old friends as well as fellow current and former residents of Ceres, Tulbagh, Wolseley, Prince Alfred’s Hamlet and Op-die-Berg - the towns that were worst affected - in ceremonies to mark half a century since the event.

Bertdene Laubscher, manager of the Ceres Transport Riders Museum, said, “Members of the Defence Force and the then Commando who served during the disaster will receive medals from the Witzenberg municipality.

“There will also be a wreath- laying ceremony in memory of those who lost their lives during the earthquake,” said Laubscher. Nine people died and several were badly injured.

Laubscher said, “The unveiling will be done by Barnito Klaasen, mayor of the Witzenberg municipality, who will also be the guest speaker. Older residents will then share their experiences with the community and will also be available for interviews with the media.”

A thanksgiving occasion for the entire community will take place at 3pm on Sunday September 29 at the Dutch Reformed Mother Church, Ceres.

The speaker at this event will be Daniel Louw of Stellenbosch University and the singer and song-writer Michael Lindt will be a guest artist. Ons Onthou (We Remember), a book of photos and the stories of residents of Ceres and its district during the time of the earthquake, has been available in Afrikaans since the end of last year.

A passage from the book reads: “There was a rapid response in the form of a comprehensive military relief programme, with the co-operation of police, local commandos and non-governmental organisations such as the Lions.

“The Army had already started helping on Tuesday when the 10th Air Defence Regiment at Youngsfield was deployed with 230 troops, as well as emergency supplies such as tents in the three towns. Seven helicopters were also on standby soon.

Alastair Sloan, a lecturer in Structural Geology and Tectonics at UCT’s Department of Geological Sciences, said there was no way to predict an earthquake, but it is possible to forecast which regions are more likely to experience a large earthquake over the next few decades.

Sloan said, “Because we live in a stable continental region the risk of a large event occurring in a particular place (such as an individual town or a city) in the next few years is very low. That said, we also know that the Western Cape has experienced damaging events (such as the Ceres-Tulbagh earthquake) in the past and it will eventually do so again.

“It could happen in one year, 10 years, 100 years, or even longer.”

