Masiphumelele community leaders slam City of Cape Town over temporary housing

Cape Town - Masiphumelele community leaders have slammed a statement from the City announcing the completion of 851 emergency housing units for the community’s verified December fire victims, saying that it was premature since there were still problems hanging over the project.

While Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi shared positive sentiments regarding the initiative community leaders back in the community said they were not impressed by the City’s conduct during the process and the lack of transparency that has left them with any questions about the project.

The initiative which was put in motion late last year after the disastrous incident occurred has taken almost four months to complete and left in its wake disgruntled residents and an irate group of community leaders who are claiming that they were sidelined from the project and are being denied the opportunity to hold the City accountable for some of its questionable decisions.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, community leader Lunga Mathambo said, while leaders in the community would not stand in the way of their residents receiving help, the group intended to hold the City accountable for the way it conducted itself during the emergency housing process.

Mathambo said: “We are not happy, and honestly how could we be when the City only sought to sow division amongst us. Instead of working with us as community leaders, the City put in place its own group of community leaders, and to add to that the City is refusing to come forward and account for some of the processes they conducted.