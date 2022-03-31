Masiphumelele fire victims get connected to electricity grid as homes rebuilt

Cape Town - A year after a devastating fire ripped through over 100 structures and left more than 235 families in Masiphumelele informal settlement destitute, the residents have now been provided with electricity in their rebuilt homes. Mayco member for energy Beverley van Reenen officially switched on the electricity to 109 homes in the informal settlement, and more than 387 will eventually be connected.

Some of the residents had already made illegal connections, which together with the use of fossil fuels like paraffin, have been flagged as reasons for fires in the area. The rebuilding of the temporary structures had been marred by delays due to numerous protests by the community. In March, a group of youths from the area allegedly petrol-bombed some of the temporary housing structures that had been set up by the City for fire victims.

There were also tensions over the allocation of the temporary structures, with some residents calling for the removal of those that had been allocated shacks. Community leader Solly Tsoloane said the provision of electricity to the residents came at a convenient time, when most people were seeking alternative means of keeping warm. “While we experienced minor challenges when we started registrations for the electricity, we appreciate the extended period that the authorities have afforded us in ensuring that all the legitimate owners of the shacks were registered.

“We also appreciate that there has not been any form of delay caused by protests from the community as we have seen in the past when the rebuilding of the temporary structures commenced. “We understand that people would drink alcohol, however as leadership, ours is to continuously ensure that community members avoid cooking or making use of appliances when intoxicated, that would spark any fire,” he said. Resident Sipotwana Gcinalitshone said as an elderly person, the electricity would make her life easier.

“I have been using a paraffin stove and a lamp for as long as I remember which has not only put my life but other people’s at risk. We are hopeful this will put an end to the fires that have plagued our community in the past years,” she said. Van Reenen said a total budget of R4,5 million would be spent on the project. She warned the residents of a growing challenge of vandalism of infrastructure and theft of cables, which she said undermined the City’s ability to serve the community, and cost millions to repair.

