Masiphumelele’s only female rugby player Zola Nondwayi, 14, seeks to break stereotypes

Cape Town - With National Women’s Day on Monday, a teenager is holding the status as the only female rugby player in Masiphumelele. Masiphumelele High School learner, Zola Nondwayi, 14, was just 10 years old when she was first introduced to rugby and remains the only female in her community to have taken up the male-dominated sport.

“I really enjoy playing the sport because I’m a very adventurous person. “I like doing new things, things that other people are afraid to do,” said Nondwayi. “Since rugby is a male-dominated sport, I am trying to change that, because I believe sport has no gender.

"At first it was difficult because the boys thought I couldn't do it because I'm a girl and I was regarded as weak and not physically stronger but later on through hard work and dedication I've managed to prove myself and my skills." Nondwayi hopes to play for the national rugby team, following after her role model and current captain of the women's Springbok team, Babalwa Latsha. "I would like to say to young girls and women out there, don't be afraid to do what you think is right for yourself, keep fighting for your dreams."

Ukhanyo Primary School coach Teddy Nyali said because her high school does not offer rugby, Nondwayi returned to her primary school every day after school to train. “I met Zola during a physical education class and I asked her why doesn’t she join rugby or cricket because I could see her physical attributes and enthusiasm and Zola decided to join rugby,” said Nyali. Nyali described her as dedicated, hardworking, courageous, and constantly striving to improve.