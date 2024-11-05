Mass shooting in Wesbank claims innocent lives

Cape Town - What should have been a peaceful Sunday turned into an evening of anguish for the family of 56-year-old Gerrit Anthony and 63-year-old Katie Arendse. The father of five was enjoying a game of pool at a local shop in Millwood Street, when an unknown gunman ran into the shop, chasing a youngster and firing shots at him.

According to Gerrit’s wife, Jennifer Anthony, 55, her day started as any other Sunday. “I was getting ready for church and asked Gerrit to start with lunch. I can still see him taking off his jacket and prepping the food. He did it with so much joy, that was the husband he was, always wanting the best for his family.” 56-year-old Gerrit Anthony shot and killed in a gameshop in Wesbank .What should have been a peaceful Sunday turned into an evening of anguish for the family of 56-year-old Gerrit Anthony and 63-year-old Katie Arendse. picture Leon knipe When Jennifer returned home she found her food on the table, neatly dished and then started helping their youngest child with his project.

“Our son told me that his dad went to the game shop to play pool. Which is something he always does, so there was nothing strange about it. “The game shop was at one of his friends, so you will never find young people there, only people older than 50. Everyone that went there knew one another. Not long after, I heard someone screaming hysterically at the front gate saying I must come quick, Oom Hansie was shot.” When she arrived at the scene she learnt that her friend Katie, and her sister Kathleen Rudolph, 53, were also shot. “My husband was shot in the head. Katie died while being transported in the ambulance. I am not sure where she was shot and my sister was rushed to Tygerberg (Hospital). The bullet, we heard, travelled to her heart from her chest.”

A sobbing Jennifer said her heart shattered in pieces seeing her husband’s body. “One thing about Gerrit is that he lived for us. I would understand if they were involved in wrong things but they weren’t, those shots weren’t even meant for them and yet it cost them their lives.” Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk, confirmed Mfuleni police registered two counts of murder and two attempted murders. “Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for this incident is yet to be determined.” Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stop on 0860010111.