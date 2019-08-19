Metrorail’s service has had to be severely curtailed due to several incidents of vandalism on Sunday 18 August 2019 and Monday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

"On Sunday, cable thieves attempted to steal critical infrastructure (5 meters of 4 pairs of cable) at Salt River. Their attempt triggered a high voltage surge that damaged the equipment room, several components housed therein and the uninterrupted power supply," Scott said.





"This morning cables was also vandalised and stolen between Kentemade and Ysterplaat as well as between Hazendal and Langa."





"As a result of this, various signals were unable to function, affecting all lines. Alternative and safe train operations had to be implemented."





These extraordinary measures include a combination of:

Stop ‘n Go manual authorisations;

Additional speed restrictions;

Various route deviations (Inbound and outbound Wellington and Kraaifontein trains were re-routed via Monte Vista);

Platform changes;

Short terminations; and

Train cancellations to create capacity on affected lines. #CapeFlatsLineCT

Note Afternoon peak cancellations . pic.twitter.com/InFbOrXzxF — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) August 19, 2019





#NorthernLineCT :

Extended travel time 120+ minutes on the Strand/Muldersvlei line due to re-signalling between Faure/Eerste River, Infrastructure problems at Salt River due to vandalism. — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) August 19, 2019





#NorthernLineCT :

T3527 departed Cape Town station,

T3223 departed KUILSRIVIER station at 16:02

Inbound

T3222 arrived KUILSRIVIER station at 16:02,

T3420 arrived TYGERBERG station at 15:57, — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) August 19, 2019









These alternative working methods are safe but inevitably extend running times of affected trains by at least 40 - 120+ minutes; depending on measures implemented, she said.





"Teams of technicians are working around the clock to repair as much of the damage as possible. It is anticipated that full recovery of all services could take up to 48 hours; conditions permitting," Scott said.





"Metrorail has condemned these acts of vandalism in the strongest possible terms. Despite a string of arrests and convictions, thieves continue to cripple train services by brazenly stripping critical infrastructure and inconveniencing thousands of commuters through their criminal deeds."





Metrorail management would like to thank commuters and employers for their patience and understanding.