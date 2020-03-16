Massive response to draft coastal by-law sees changes made to behaviour clause
Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has received 600 submissions from civic organisation, ratepayer associations, ordinary residents and other homeowner associations and entities on its proposed draft coastal by-law.
The by-law raised a robust debate over being anti-poor and giving the City more power over coastal facilities, including beaches, pools, promenades, showers, toilets, pavilions and tidal pools. It states that the City may regulate the number of people entering and using a coastal facility.
Initially, it sought to prohibit undesirable conduct, which included that no person may in the coastal zone indecently exposing their body, performing an indecent act or using foul language. It also stated that no person may behave in an improper, indecent, unruly, violent or antisocial manner or cause disturbance. The public sentiment on this specific clause and its conflict with the constitutional imperative of "freedom of speech" was acknowledged and as a result been removed from the by-law.
Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said: “I think the City succeeded in an effective practical process. All comments were assessed and the changes were made. I thank everyone that took the trouble to respond.”
The public participation process ran from August 1 to September 2. A significant number of submissions received comments on the state of Cape Town’s beaches and that maintenance of beach ancillary infrastructure could be improved.
The Greater Table View Action Forum's David Ayres said: “Access should be for all with attention paid to the vulnerable. Those who are not able-bodied being the disabled and the aged should have access to all areas via vehicular access. Provision must be made for this.”
Strand Ratepayers Association's Dorette Dreyer said: “There is a constant problem with surfers and other hard crafts in the swimming area. Incidents of near collisions between swimmers and surfers have occurred on numerous occasions. No surfing should be permitted in the swimming area even if the flags are not up, as there are numerous swimmers outside flag times in the sea.” The full report will go to council for full consideration at the end of the month.@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus