Massive response to draft coastal by-law sees changes made to behaviour clause

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has received 600 submissions from civic organisation, ratepayer associations, ordinary residents and other homeowner associations and entities on its proposed draft coastal by-law.

The by-law raised a robust debate over being anti-poor and giving the City more power over coastal facilities, including beaches, pools, promenades, showers, toilets, pavilions and tidal pools. It states that the City may regulate the number of people entering and using a coastal facility.

Initially, it sought to prohibit undesirable conduct, which included that no person may in the coastal zone indecently exposing their body, performing an indecent act or using foul language. It also stated that no person may behave in an improper, indecent, unruly, violent or antisocial manner or cause disturbance. The public sentiment on this specific clause and its conflict with the constitutional imperative of "freedom of speech" was acknowledged and as a result been removed from the by-law.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said: “I think the City succeeded in an effective practical process. All comments were assessed and the changes were made. I thank everyone that took the trouble to respond.”

The public participation process ran from August 1 to September 2. A significant number of submissions received comments on the state of Cape Town’s beaches and that maintenance of beach ancillary infrastructure could be improved.