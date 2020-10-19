Masutha quits Robben Island board citing disagreement with Mthethwa

Cape Town - A disagreement with Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa over the pace of a forensic investigation report into the management of the Robben Island Museum has led to the resignation of board chairperson Michael Masutha. Masutha’s resignation comes into effect tomorrow, the day before the much postponed forensic report was meant to be completed and handed over to the department. “I am the one who initiated the resignation after speaking with the minister, who is unhappy about my leadership on this matter,” said Masutha. “If the ministry, which is the shareholder of this company, is unhappy with the way the organisation is being led, I’d rather resign.” Before Masutha joined the board in January, members of the ex-political prisoners association (EPPA) had in December 2019 made allegations of corruption on the board and demanded the release of the Morar forensic investigation. Museum staff also went on strike, demanding the release of the report.

In May, department director-general Vusi Mkhize told Parliament that the Morar report was presented to the board in January but that as their term had expired they were unable to deal with it.

Masutha, a former Justice and Correctional Services minister, told Parliament he had extensive consultations with Mthethwa and had advised that it was prudent to heed legal advice and to launch a fresh investigation.

When MacRobert Attorneys officially commenced the investigation on June 26, it was meant to take four weeks, according to Masutha, but other legal issues arose, leading to a request to extend the completion date to September 30.

However, on September 29 the board approved a request for a further extension of three weeks, ending on October 21.

There is also an ongoing investigation by the auditor-general relating to irregular expenditure around the acquisition of a ferry, the Krotoa, purchased by RIM in 2019.

Three weeks ago Masutha announced a separate investigation “to ensure that all allegations of impropriety or irregularity, other than those currently under investigation by other state organs, are fully investigated.”

Masutha was appointed to replace Bernadette Muthien, who resigned after falling foul of Mthethwa and having served barely five months as board chairperson. Resigning alongside Muthien was Gregory Houston, chief research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council.

Board member Khensani Maluleke has been appointed as acting chairperson. Maluleke said: “The developments happened abruptly and I expect the department will issue a statement on the matter.”

Secretary of the ex-political prisoners association (EPPA) Mpho Masemola said: “I don’t know the reason behind Masutha’s resignation. I think it is because Masutha doesn’t have support from the remnants of the old order on the board.”

“This is the second time an RIM board chairperson is resigning in the space of a year. We’ve have lost confidence in Nathi Mthethwa, he must step aside.

“We call on President Ramaphosa to intervene and stop the corruption at RIM.”

By the time of go to print neither Mthethwa nor his spokesperson, Masechaba Khumalo, had responded to requests for comment.

