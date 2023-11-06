Maties med student finishes 1 500km cycle to help fellow students pay study debt

Cape Town - A final-year medical student from the Tygerberg campus, has achieved an amazing feat after cycling from Worcester across South Africa for 10 days – a distance of more than 1 500km. Stellenbosch University (SU) student, Sarah Camp, 25, arrived in Hillcrest just outside Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday after cycling for a good cause.

Inspired by Professor Thuli Madonsela’s efforts to assist students with university debt, the young doctor-to-be completed this journey to raise funds for #Action4Inclusion, a student debt alleviation initiative by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) at SU. To contextualise Camp’s achievement: At an average of 150km per day, she has completed a Cape Town Cycle Tour plus, every day for 10 days, without a break. “No wonder my bottom feels a little tender!” she laughed after arriving home.

Madonsela, director of the CSJ, was one of the first people to congratulate Camp on achieving her goal. “It was heartwarming when we received news of Sarah’s intention to undertake a cycling pilgrimage in support of our Pilgrimage of Hope, which is an extension of our #Action4Inclusion crowdfunding initiative. “I was moved deeply by her generosity of spirit and immediately indicated to my CSJ team that we must support her.

“Sarah’s cycling will keep the flame of hope burning while our Pilgrimage of Hope awaits resumption from January 20 to February 2 next year. “We as the CSJ are proud to be associated with Sarah and inspired by her compassion and selfless service to humanity. We hope she motivates many more within the Matie community and beyond,” Madonsela said. Camp is no stranger to physical endurance and pushing the boundaries – she has traversed the 230km Drakensberg Mountain range by foot, paddled the 330km length of England’s River Thames in a canoe, and earlier this year tackled her first Comrades Marathon.

Camp’s epic cycling journey started at sunrise at SU’s Ukwanda Medical School Campus in Worcester, Western Cape, on October 26. It finished as the sun set over Hillcrest in KZN on November 4. During the ten days, she traversed the breadth of the country, travelling through the Western Cape winelands and into South Africa’s dry Karoo heartland, through the rolling hills and rugged mountains of the Eastern Cape and finally down towards the lush green east coast of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

She experienced and survived all that Mother Nature could throw at her – sunshine, wind and rain – and in the process raised over R20 000 for the alleviation of student debt, through her fundraising platform on GivenGain. “Graduation is just around the corner,” explained Camp. “But for many of my classmates, there is little cause to celebrate, as this marks the start of a long journey towards overcoming student debt. “Inspired by my peers and Prof Madonsela's Pilgrimage of Hope I decided to undertake a journey of my own – to cycle the 1 500km from res to my home in KZN and raise funds for student debt relief in the process.”

Camp is passionate about supporting students who cannot register for the next academic year because of outstanding student fees, as well as graduates who are unable to access academic records upon graduation owing to student debt. “Access to education shouldn’t depend on wealth,” said Camp. “In my small way, I wanted to do my bit to help talented young professionals get the start they deserve!” SU Rector and Vice-Chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers also congratulated Camp and said her steely resolve embodies the spirit of the SU community.

“We are immensely proud of her determination and commitment to addressing the pressing issue of student debt. Her initiative is a shining example of how students can make a real impact.” Professor Elmi Muller, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, said the Tygerberg and SU community is immensely proud of Camp. “Her accomplishment is truly remarkable, not only in terms of the impressive distance she covered but also the incredible dedication it took to cycle 150km per day for a consecutive ten days.