Cape Town - Stellenbosch University students have called on the university’s management to scrap a newly implemented R9 fee for their evening shuttle. The shuttle fee announcement by the management came as a shock and was rejected by some students, many of whom marched in protest to the university’s administration to have the fee scrapped.

SA Students Congress provincial chairperson Buyile Matiwane said the fee will adversely affect those students who cannot afford it while the “privileged” will be able to enjoy access to the shuttle.

Sasco secretary Confidence Moseki said there should be no fee at all.

“Students reject the implementation of the R9 fee.” She said there was a need to increase the capacity of the shuttle service. There are only two shuttles in service, every hour, which cannot provide sufficient service for the needs of the students.”

University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the university’s mobility plan addressed the various dimensions of transport to and from campuses.

Viljoen said apart from a daytime (free) shuttle service, the university offered an evening shuttle service in collaboration with the private sector to ensure transport access.

“In an effort to ensure the sustainability of this service as well as the constructive collaboration with external transport operators, the university has introduced a service fee of R9 a trip for the evening shuttles services, which is equivalent to a taxi tariff,” said Viljoen.

“Students with financial aid schemes and university bursaries, and those from households with a joint income of less than R600000 a year, may apply for a shuttle concession.”

He said the university negotiated the provision of the shuttle service with local taxi operators because of safety concerns.

“The university believes that it is an equitable solution where students who can afford to pay - as they would for an Uber ride - will help ensure that a long-term service can be provided in a sustainable manner, while students with financial needs will be able to use the evening shuttles without financial burden.”

