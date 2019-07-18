SA Agulhas II Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Eighteen postgraduate students from Stellenbosch University and 25 scientists from UCT are boarding the research vessel SA Agulhas II today to do studies in the fields of Earth science, engineering and oceanography. The expedition, sponsored by the Department of Environmental Affairs and the South African National Antarctic Programme, is taking the researchers on a three-week trip through the Southern Ocean and Antarctica’s sea ice to do crucial research.

Four engineering students from Stellenbosch are studying how the large waves in the Southern Ocean impact the ship, and how the passengers experience the subsequent vibrations.

The team hopes to add to a growing field of technology focused on predicting human and ship responses to different maritime scenarios.

A member of the team, Jesslyn Bossau, said of the journey: “I’m excited to be able to admire the changeable ocean daily, and humbled by the immense power of the waves.”

The researchers will be working day and night, collecting data. They will encounter freezing conditions, unpredictable waves and almost complete darkness on their entire journey. But Bossau said she was ready for the trip.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m particularly nervous about anything concerning the voyage, but I am placing all my trust, human abilities and weaknesses in God’s hands. I’m excited and prepared for any challenges that could arise.”

Another team from the Earth Science department at Stellenbosch is looking at the marine ecosystem that surrounds the ship. Dr Susanne Fietz, an environmental geochemist involved in the work, said: “The new knowledge will help us understand natural and man-made impacts on the marine ecosystem.”

UCT scientists aboard the vessel are collecting data on Antarctic sea ice, crucial to understanding the future behaviour of the melting ice. UCT’s oceanography and engineering department have created a new mobile polar laboratory on the ship.

Cape Argus