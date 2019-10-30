The sentence handed down in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday comes after the 18-year-old Robinvale High School pupil pleaded guilty.
“In his plea explanation, he admitted to killing 7-year-old Jessi Stevens when he struck him on July 30, 2016 with a quad bike.
“He drove away from the accident scene and for three years denied that he was responsible for the little boy’s death.
The court also ordered that the learner not drive a quad bike during the three-year period, and warned that if he was convicted of a similar crime, the court would not hesitate to jail him for 10 years.