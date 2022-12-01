Matric Rage: ‘Matrics, we’re not saying don’t have fun, but do so responsibly’ - Maynier

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) has cautioned this year’s class of matriculants to celebrate the end of their final high school examinations safely. Education MEC David Maynier said although the department was pleased that large gatherings could now take place and positively contribute to the tourism sector and the province’s economy, matrics should still be careful and responsible when celebrating.

“For the past two years, the focus has been on the risk of Covid-19 super-spreader events after large clusters of cases occurred during such events in 2020 and 2021. “While the level of risk in terms of the pandemic is now lower, this does not mean that matrics should let their guard down completely,” Maynier said. “Understandably, the Class of 2022 would like to let their hair down and celebrate the end of a difficult few years at school, but we urge them to do so responsibly and in moderation, especially in terms of alcohol consumption.”

Other measures the department advised matriculants to take include familiarising themselves with the safety measures at the event, and the relevant local emergency phone numbers; don’t leave valuables unattended; and keep an eye on their beverages to prevent their drinks from being spiked. The department urged matrics to report anything suspicious to the SAPS or event organisers immediately; avoid drinking and driving; set up a buddy system for their safety; and keep in regular contact with their parents. “We do not want to have our candidates’ end-of-year holidays spoiled by becoming targets of crime or being involved in a serious accident. We appeal to parents to make sure that their children understand the risks associated with large social events and impress upon them the need to behave responsibly,” Maynier said.