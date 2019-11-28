As the matric examinations conclude today, many pupils will be celebrating the end of what was probably one of the most stressful assessment periods of their young lives. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - As the matric examinations conclude today, many pupils will be celebrating the end of what was probably one of the most stressful assessment periods of their young lives. After the reality of the long wait sets in, many may be overcome with anxiety until the day results are released.

According to Glynis Depper, counselling consultant at LifeLine Western Cape, parents should be supportive of their children who had completed their Grade 12 examinations, even if they did not necessarily know how to handle their behaviour changes as they anxiously awaited their results.

“Matrics should not become all-consumed with their anxiety and let their nerves get the better of them because the reality is there is nothing they can do until they get their marks,” she said. “If the anxiety becomes too much, the pupil should speak to someone who understands them - if not a friend or family member, then a counsellor who can help them express what they are feeling.”

Cape Mental Health spokesperson Dylan Oktober said that being in nature, coupled with an activity like hiking or swimming, could have a calming effect on stressed students