Matrics urged to 'party responsibly’ as they wait for their results









Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the police were aware that pens-down parties have become a norm for matrics, and have plans in place. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency Cape Town - Pens-down parties have become a norm for matrics, as they end their examinations and bid farewell to their fellow matric friends. Pupils will plan parties in different places to celebrate and enjoy themselves. Last Thursday, marked the end of the matric examination. This past weekend, suspected matric celebrations ended in tragedy at Clifton’s popular 4th Beach when a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and killed. According to ward councillor Nicola Jowell, who shared the incident on social media, large numbers of matrics arrived at the beach on Saturday evening. “In the early evening large numbers of matrics arrived to celebrate the end of exams.

“I immediately alerted law enforcement who reacted and deployed additional law enforcement, metro and traffic police from other parts of the city.

“I was unable to reach the SAPS station commander as up until that point there had been no SAPS present,” Jowell said.

At about 10.45pm that night, the teenager from Langa was stabbed in the chest on Victoria Road, Clifton, she said.

This is the same vicinity where first-year UCT law student Mhleli Cebo Mbatha ,19, was stabbed in the chest and killed by two robbers in September.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the police in the province were aware that the calendar year for the 2019 matrics has come to an end.

“Plans have been developed in a number of police station hubs within the Province where the matrics are expected to converge to celebrate the end of 12 years of schooling. The identified places include amongst others Plettenberg Bay (matric rage), Camps Bay, Wellington and numerous clubs,” she said.

Potelwa said joint Operational Centres (JOCs) were already functional with all relevant role players assembled for strategic and prompt response to incidents.

“In anticipation of scores of young people descending on the identified areas, planning meetings started early in the year. Vigilance and taking responsibility at all times are encouraged.”

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said: “Matric candidates have worked very hard to get to this point in their lives and while they deserve to celebrate, we appeal to them to do so responsibly.”

Provincial education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the results will be released by education minister on January 7.

If in the celebratory events something goes wrong, revellers are urged to report wrongdoing to the police or contact crime stop number 0860010111.

* Additional reporting by Okuhle Hlati.

[email protected]