Mayhem at Kenilworth Centre as employee robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot, a few metres from entrance

Shoppers were left distressed as robbers snatched a bag from the employee yesterday morning. The centre management confirmed the incident.

Cape Town - Mayhem erupted at Kenilworth Centre as an employee was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot outside one of the entrances.

The police said that at about 10.50am, two unknown male suspects approached an employee who works at one of the banks at the mall. Both men were armed with firearms.

They forced the victim, whose name has been kept confidential, to lie down on the ground and they took his bag containing his personal laptop, leaving him unharmed.

The suspects fled in a silver VW Golf 5, driving towards Athlone. A case of robbery has been opened for investigation.