Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Mayhem at Kenilworth Centre as employee robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot, a few metres from entrance

Cape Town 21-11-2022 Cops are investigating a case of robbery after a customer was mugged at gunpoint in the parking area of Kenilworth Centre yesterday.According to police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, at approximately 10:50 an employee of a bank was enroute from Athlone to work at KC.

Published 33m ago

Cape Town - Mayhem erupted at Kenilworth Centre as an employee was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot outside one of the entrances.

Shoppers were left distressed as robbers snatched a bag from the employee yesterday morning. The centre management confirmed the incident.

The police said that at about 10.50am, two unknown male suspects approached an employee who works at one of the banks at the mall. Both men were armed with firearms.

They forced the victim, whose name has been kept confidential, to lie down on the ground and they took his bag containing his personal laptop, leaving him unharmed.

The suspects fled in a silver VW Golf 5, driving towards Athlone. A case of robbery has been opened for investigation.

