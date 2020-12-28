Mayor Dan Plato facing mountain of service delivery issues

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato is in for a rough 2021 as a mountain of service delivery issues pile up ahead of next year's local government elections. This is Plato’s second year in power after he was parachuted into the hot seat following his predecessor Patricia de Lille’s ouster after months of acrimony with the DA. Plato, however, remains positive despite a more difficult second stint donning the mayoral chain. He’s administration has had to deal with an increase in land invasion, issues with regards to water tariffs, and the provision of housing. “Covid-19 has impacted activities of all spheres of government. In the City of Cape Town, we have faced a number of challenges and worked under trying circumstances to continue service delivery. I am proud of our staff who performed their duties diligently,” said Plato. He said the City had ramped up its service delivery as lockdown restrictions were eased.

Despite his enthusiasm, the pandemic has only further exposed rising inequality in the City, with those in impoverished areas unable to access decent resources and without the ability to quarantine.

“There will always be unresolved issues. New challenges arise each day, but we have shown through our responses that we are up for the task. We remain the best-performing metro in the country,” said Plato.

The year started with troubles already for Plato after he faced a backlash after opposition parties questioned the City’s financial standing.

It emerged in January that for the 2018/19 financial year, the City received an unqualified audit opinion with findings from the auditor-general. The findings relate largely to the AG determining that certain procurement and contract management processes were not properly complied with in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

More troubles started brewing after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in March a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Plans were afoot to move the homeless to a camp in Strandfontein, which became the City’s biggest headache after human rights bodies intervened. Land invasions also began escalating as a result of many residents being unable to pay their rent.

Plato said: “The City continues to deliver housing, despite difficult circumstances. Illegal land invasions have proven to be a significant challenge as areas unsuitable for land use become invaded.”

Opposition groups have however described the mayor's leadership as appalling.

Good Party general secretary Brett Herron said: “There was a lack of compassion and empathy and obscene politicisation of humanitarian relief. The City stumbled from one cruel incident to the next.The blatant politicisation of food relief by Plato and his DA councillors was the worst form of political leadership.

“When people are destitute it takes a special kind of cruelty to withhold food on the basis of politics. To be frank, Plato is not up to the task of leading this great City – let alone through a crisis. We deserve better.”

ANC Caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams said: “As community and political leaders it is critical that we play our role. However, during this period it has become evident how incompetent mayor Plato is. He is a political puppet ready to do the bidding of those whom he is beholden to. Taking homeless people off the streets, moving them to a detention centre in Strandfontein without their agreement, or that of residents living near the holding centre, was an assault on their constitutional rights. This action showed the DA’s true colours: the poor, homeless destitute and vulnerable do not count.”

Cape Argus