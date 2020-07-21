Mayor Dan Plato writes to President Ramaphosa on Cape Town land invasions

Cape Town - Land invaders have descended on open land in Leiden and Rosendal in Delft as the City battles to block their attempts erect shacks. Violent unrest continued unabated at the Old Faure Road between Mew Way and Spine Road as protesters stoned vehicles. This after hundreds of Mfuleni residents occupied City-owned homes earmarked for families from Khayelitsha and Burundi. A bus and two other vehicles were petrol bombed last week. On Sunday, backyard dwellers from Leiden and surrounding areas tried to invade land in Roosendal. Delft Development Forum chairperson Harashaad Geldenhuys said: “The challenges that the people have faced throughout the years have become a boiling point at this moment.

“Now people feel it is correct for them to take the land that does not belong to them as the City of Cape Town do not accommodate the backyard dwellers.

“The land has been lying there for years, but as the need arises, especially during the challenging time of Covid-19 with people out of jobs, landlords getting rid of them as they cannot afford rent... this provoked people to illegally invade land.”

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said the recent land invasions were political opportunism, encouraged by those appealing for the City not to act against land invasions and illegal occupation.

Mayor Dan Plato has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for an urgent meeting to discuss land invasions as well as homelessness in the city.

“Notwithstanding the current economic crisis, the City is committed to fulfilling its constitutional obligations.

“However, we are increasingly constrained with our budgetary resources and attempts to effectively deal with mass unlawful land invasions on both state and private land, as well as an exponential increase in our homeless/street people,” the letter stated.

Plato said there had been 358 land invasions since 2018, and the City had conducted 1097 land invasion evictions since January last year.

Since the start of the year the City has also demolished 25697 illegal structures that were in the process of being constructed, Plato added, and is party to as many as 231 court actions involving land invasions.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said the president had received Plato’s letter: “We can confirm that we have received it; the president has referred it to the relevant ministers so that they can be in contact with the City and discuss a way forward.”

The ANC caucus in the City said it condemned the recent spate of illegal land invasions that had occurred at Dunoon, Kraaifontein, Mfuleni, Strand and Khayelitsha.

“The ANC is disturbed by these developments as some of these pieces of land are earmarked for development and building houses.

“The ANC is against land invasions and condemns it in the strongest possible terms,” the party said in a statement.

[email protected]