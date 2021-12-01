Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis attends his first Festive Lights Switch-On

Cape Town - As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 virus, it was only apt that the City’s annual Festive Lights Switch-On concert, drawing around 100 000 people annually, be called off. However, the lights were switched on, providing a glimmer of hope for residents.

The free open air concert has now, for a second year, been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a part of the City’s signature annual Festive Lights Switch-on event. Drawing in around 100 000 people annually, but with the restrictions on gatherings and a potential increase in Covid-19 infections, the City said hosting the concert would again not be possible this year. The Festive Lights Switch-on has been the City’s signature event to usher-in the festive season for five decades, providing entertainment for locals and tourists.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was present for the switching on of the lights in Adderley Street on Tuesday. This year’s theme is “Cape Town: City of Opportunities.” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was present for the switching on of the lights in Adderley Street on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied The City’s annual Festive Lights Switch-On concert, drawing around 100 000 people annually, had to be called off due to Covid-19 concerns. Picture: Supplied At his first switch-on event as mayor, Hill-Lewis said: “I remember my mom bringing me to Adderley Street as a young boy to see the lights being switched on... I am only sorry not to be sharing it with the nearly 100 000 people that usually attend this event. As sad as this is, I know it was the right decision.

“I hope that very soon we will be able to see Adderley Street packed again, from St George’s Cathedral all the way down to the Heerengracht.” Festive lights displays are also installed in Muizenberg, Grassy Park, Macassar, Strand, Somerset West, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Ravensmead, Valhalla Park, Khayelitsha, Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain and Atlantis. Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “This is the second year that the City of Cape Town’s flagship event, the Festive Lights Switch-On open air concert, is not taking place.