Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says he is keen to host his mayco meetings all around Cape Town

Cape Town - The new Mayoral Committee (mayco) held its first full meeting at the Cravenby Civic Hall on Tuesday, and according to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis he is keen to take these meetings around the city. Hill-Lewis said that he was proud to host the inaugural mayco meeting for the new term at the Cravenby Civic Hall, located in the greater Elsies River, and in future, will add an opportunity for the public to ask questions directly to councillors and senior officials in the meetings.

“While all mayco meetings in Cape Town are open to the public, they have traditionally been held in a boardroom at the Civic Centre. “As a symbol of our commitment to openness and innovation, I am keen to host these meetings all around the city. “I want residents to see this administration in action and see our commitment to be more open and inclusive, because these meetings discuss items that directly affect residents,” Hill-Lewis said.

“To set the tone for the next five years, we commit to hosting these meetings regularly in communities around the City. “We want Cape Town to set the standard for openness and transparency,” he said. The mayco meetings are held regularly to discuss various proposals related to, among others, land use applications, finances, and infrastructure upgrades.