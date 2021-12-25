Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wishes all Cape residents a Merry Christmas and fun-filled festive season

Cape Town - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, on behalf of the City of Cape Town, has wished all residents and visitors to Cape Town a safe, relaxing and fun-filled festive season. Hill-Lewis said that regardless of one’s religious faith, the message for this season is one of love and generosity.

“Let’s all look for a chance this festive season to demonstrate love, care and kindness to one another. In that way, we can help to build the caring city we hope for. “As we reach the end of 2021, may we all use this time to reflect and express our gratitude for our loved ones and for the experiences which shape us,” Hill-Lewis said. “The festive season is usually the time we all spend together, and while increasing Covid-19 vaccinations have provided a measure of protection, we must encourage greater vaccination and continue to be mindful of safety protocols to ensure we continue to keep our city and country open.

“The City of Cape Town family wishes your family a Merry Christmas and a safe and happy festive season.” He added that the City has activated its annual Festive Season Preparedness Plan to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for both residents and visitors. The City's public emergency communication centre with 68 call takers is ready for the uptick in emergency calls over the festive season.